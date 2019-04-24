Cubs' Willson Contreras: Slugs bases-clearing double
Contreras went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, three RBI and a run in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Dodgers.
Contreras padded his RBI total with a bases-clearing double in the first inning, staking the Cubs to an early lead in the wire-to-wire victory. After an ugly second half in 2018, Contreras has re-emerged as a top-flight fantasy catcher through the early portion of the current season. Entering play Tuesday, Contreras' six home runs, 16 RBI, 14 runs and .322 average all rank no worse than third among all backstops who have logged at least 50 plate appearances.
