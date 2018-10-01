Cubs' Willson Contreras: Smacks 10th homer
Contreras went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Sunday against the Cardinals.
Contreras took Austin Gomber deep in the fifth inning to record his 10th home run of the season. It marked his first home run since Aug. 1 and only his third since the All-Star break. That long stretch without power is an illustration of Contreras' disappointing season, as his home run production was cut in half from the 2017 campaign.
