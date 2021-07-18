Contreras went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 4-2 win over Arizona.

Contreras scored the Cubs' first run of the game when he scored on a sixth-inning double by Javier Baez. In the ninth, Contreras put the Cubs ahead for the first time with his two-run blast, and that stood up for a win. The catcher has hit safely in eight of his 10 games in July, going 11-for-36 (.306) in that span. He's slashing .241/.350/.431 with 14 homers, 33 RBI, 38 runs scored and three stolen bases through 322 plate appearances overall. His homer Saturday was his first since June 24.