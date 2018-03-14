Play

Cubs' Willson Contreras: Smacks home run in return to lineup

Contreras went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's Cactus League loss to the Padres.

Contreras sat out the last week with the flu, but he wasted no time getting back into the swing of things. He should be good to go moving forward and figures to be one of the top fantasy options behind the plate this season.

