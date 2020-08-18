Contreras went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double, a run scored and an RBI in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

Contreras played a key role in a four-run sixth inning that rallied the Cubs to a 5-4 victory. His one-out double brought home Javier Baez and trimmed the St. Louis lead to 4-2. He then came around to score on David Bote's go-ahead three-run home run. It's been a tough few days for Contreras, who was ejected from Wednesday's game against Cleveland and came into Monday hitless in his last five contests. The streak extended to six games with an 0-for-2 showing in the first half of Monday's doubleheader. The 28-year-old backstop is now batting .231 with a .753 OPS, and both of those figures should continue to climb.