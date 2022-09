Contreras (ankle) resumed full activities Friday but there is still no return date in mind for him, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Contreras has been held out of action since the end of August due to issues with his left ankle. It sounds like he's beginning to feel better, but with the end of the season fast approaching and the Cubs sitting well outside the postseason race, there doesn't seem to be much urgency to rush the star catcher back into the lineup.