Contreras (hamstring) isn't starting Thursday's game against the Dodgers.
Contreras worked on the field prior to Thursday's matchup and remains day-to-day, but he'll be held out of the lineup for a third consecutive game due to left hamstring tightness. Rafael Ortega is serving as the designated hitter while Andrelton Simmons enters the lineup at second base.
More News
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Lifted due to hamstring issue•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Powers offense Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Reaches three times Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Drives in game winner•