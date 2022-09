Contreras (ankle) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Cardinals.

The 30-year-old will sit for a second straight game after exiting Tuesday's contest with left ankle soreness. Contreras was cleared of any serious issues after he underwent X-rays and an MRI on Wednesday, but he'll still require some additional time off after Chicago's scheduled day off Thursday. Yan Gomes will work behind the plate in Contreras' place in the series opener at St. Louis.