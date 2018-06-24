Cubs' Willson Contreras: Swats fifth home run
Contreras went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Reds.
Contreras launched his home run over the right field wall in the second inning off Anthony DeSclafani, his fifth of the season. It was his first home run and only fourth extra-base hit since May 12. That has resulted in a disappointing .422 slugging percentage through 237 at-bats this season, 50 points below his career mark.
