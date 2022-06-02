Contreras went 2-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 4-3 victory against the Brewers.

Contreras helped the Cubs get off to a strong start in the contest, knocking a single in the first inning and succeeding on a double steal with Christopher Morel. The backstop moved to third on an error and came around to score on a double play. Contreras later knocked in a run in the fifth inning with a single to right field. This was his third straight two-hit performance and his seventh consecutive contest with at least one base knock. Over that stretch, he is batting .370 (10-for-27) with three homers, five RBI and seven runs.