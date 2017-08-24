Cubs' Willson Contreras: Takes batting practice Thursday

Contreras (hamstring) took batting practice prior to Thursday's game against the Reds, Mark Gonzales of The Chicago Tribune reports.

This marks the first time Contreras was able to partake in batting practice since landing on the DL about two weeks ago. In recent days, the 25-year-old was able to participate in agility drills as well as catch Jake Arrieta during a side session. Contreras remains on a path to return to the big-league team right around the middle of September.