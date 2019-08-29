Cubs' Willson Contreras: Takes BP, runs bases

Contreras (hamstring) took batting practice and ran the bases Thursday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Contreras continues to make encouraging progress as he works his way back from a strained right hamstring that has kept him on the shelf for most of August. If the backstop responds well to his increased activity, he could be cleared to begin a minor-league rehab assignment later this week or early next week. He's currently trending towards an early-to-mid-September return, barring setbacks.

