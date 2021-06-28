site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Takes seat Monday
Contreras isn't starting Monday's game against the Brewers.
Contreras will get a day off after he went 0-for-10 with seven strikeouts across the last three games. Jose Lobaton will start at catcher and bat eighth.
