Cubs' Willson Contreras: Taking swings Saturday
Contreras (foot) is scheduled to take batting practice Saturday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Contreras' ability to face live pitching is an encouraging sign for his recovery from a strained arch muscle in his right foot, but the real test of his health will come when he resumes baserunning and catching duties. Until that happens, the Cubs likely won't be able to pinpoint a definitive target date for Contreras' return. In the meantime, Chicago will get by with a timeshare of Victor Caratini and Martin Maldonado at catcher.
