Contreras went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Pirates.

Contreras slotted in second in the order with Kris Bryant out of the lineup, and the Chicago catcher responded. It's been a rough go of it so far for Contreras, as he entered the night batting under .200. The three-hit effort bumped his average up to .216, and perhaps it will get him going at the plate for a sustained period of time.