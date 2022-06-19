Contreras went 3-for-5 with a double, a steal, a run and an RBI Saturday against Atlanta.

This was Contreras' third steal of the season, which ties him with Keibert Ruiz for fourth among all catchers -- J.T. Realmuto has eight while Daulton Varsho and Christian Bethancourt have four apiece. Contreras is in the midst of a six-game hitting streak.

More News