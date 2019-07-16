Cubs' Willson Contreras: To resume activities Friday

Contreras (foot) will resume baseball activities Friday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Contreras landed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right foot Monday, but it doesn't sound as though he's in line for a long absence. The Cubs acquired Martin Maldonado to split time with Victor Caratini while he remains unavailable.

