Cubs' Willson Contreras: Walks three times Tuesday
Contreras went 0-for-1 with three walks and an RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Cardinals.
The 25-year-old's first walk came with the bases loaded in the third inning, giving him his 74th RBI of the season. Contreras has a strong 10.4 percent walk rate this season, and his plate discipline was on full display in this one. He still strikes out a fair amount (22.9 percent K rate), but Contreras makes up for it with his power and ability to draw walks.
