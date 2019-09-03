Cubs' Willson Contreras: Will return against Seattle

Contreras (hamstring) will be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against Seattle, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The move hasn't been made official just yet, but skipper Joe Maddon stated that Contreras will return for Chicago's only game against the Mariners. He's been on the injured list since Aug. 4 due to a right hamstring strain.

