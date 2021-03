Contreras went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and two runs scored in Monday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks.

The catcher finished the exhibition schedule with a flourish, bringing his spring slash line to a robust .317/.440/.756. Contreras batted second in this one and looks likely to slot in there during the regular season. With the likes of Ian Happ, Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant around him in the order, Contreras should be able to post strong numbers in 2021.