site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-yan-gomes-absent-from-thursdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' Yan Gomes: Absent from Thursday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gomes isn't starting Thursday against Cincinnati.
Gomes went 4-for-4 during Wednesday's loss to the Reds, but he'll take a seat for Thursday's series finale. P.J. Higgins is starting behind the plate and batting sixth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read