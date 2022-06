Gomes is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Padres.

Since coming off the 10-day injured list Friday, Gomes has proceeded to start in four of the Cubs' subsequent six games while going 5-for-17 with a solo home run and an additional run. He'll be back on the bench for the day game after a night game, but Gomes looks as though he'll play more frequently than the typical No. 2 catcher since the Cubs often deploy top backstop Willson Contreras as a designated hitter.