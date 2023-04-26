Gomes went 4-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Padres.

Gomes connected for a two-run home run in the second inning, his fifth of the season, then added an RBI single in the eighth. The big game pushed his average up to .309 to go along with a strong .898 OPS. Meanwhile, Tucker Barnhart is batting only .200 with a .450 OPS. At this rate, Gomes could secure a larger share of the playing time behind the plate, though both catchers will continue to see the field with Gomes looking like the preferred option against lefties.