Gomes went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two total RBI in Saturday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Gomes hit a homer in the fourth inning, his second of the season, to tie the score at 1-1. He then singled home a run in the ninth inning to put the Cubs ahead 2-1 in a game they ended up winning 4-2. Gomes is behind Willson Contreras in the catching pecking order, though both players have logged some time at DH to get their bats in the lineup at the same time.