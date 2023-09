Gomes went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 11-8 win over the Giants.

After Miguel Amaya picked up a start Sunday, Gomes has returned to go 5-for-7 across the first two games of an important series with San Francisco. The veteran catcher isn't an elite offensive option but he's been solid with a .275 average and .741 OPS across 97 games. Gomes should continue to start most days down the stretch with Amaya available to spell him.