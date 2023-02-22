Gomes could be in line for a larger role in 2023 with Willson Contreras moving on to St. Louis in the offseason, Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic report.

Contreras is out and Tucker Barnhart is in, with Gomes returning to the roster. That gives the Cubs two defensive-minded, veteran catchers who may end up splitting time. That's a different arrangement than past seasons, when Contreras was clearly the top option behind the plate. That could mean more playing time for Gomes, who appeared in 86 games for Chicago last year.