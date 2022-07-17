Gomes went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and two RBI in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets.

Gomes sat for the matinee but returned and played well in the nightcap. The veteran is splitting time at catcher with Willson Contreras, and both players are also seeing time at DH. Contreras remains a prime trade candidate, however, so Gomes could see his playing time increase assuming he's not also traded. He's posted a middling .213/.231/.311 slash line with three home runs and 12 RBI through 51 games, so he doesn't project as a great fantasy asset even if his role grows.