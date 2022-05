Gomes is starting at catcher and batting fourth in Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Meanwhile, Willson Contreras will serve as the DH as the Cubs load up on right-handed hitters against lefty Madison Bumgarner. Gomes is 0-for-2 in his career against Bumgarner, though he does own a career .818 OPS against southpaws, while his mark against righties dips to .677.