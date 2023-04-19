site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-yan-gomes-gets-rest-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' Yan Gomes: Gets rest Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
Apr 19, 2023
at
12:43 pm ET
•
1 min read
Gomes will sit Wednesday versus the Athletics.
Gomes will take a seat after he went 2-for-8 with two RBI and a run scored over the first two games of the series. Tucker Barnhart will take over behind the plate and bat ninth as the
Cubs go for the sweep against Oakland.
More News
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
14D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
16D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read