Cubs' Yan Gomes: Gets Saturday off
RotoWire Staff
Gomes is out of the lineup for Saturday's tilt against the Padres.
Gomes will get a day of rest against San Diego in the middle game of the three-game set against the Padres. Tucker Barnhart is behind the plate and hitting ninth.
