Gomes went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's loss to the Brewers.

Gomes hit his eighth home run of the season in the eighth inning, which tied the game at 5-5. It was the catcher's first long ball since June 4 as he's slowed down a bit after a hot start. The veteran has still been good overall with a .732 OPS for the season, which is more than 100 points higher than his OPS from a year ago. He also matched his 2022 home run total with his Thursday blast.