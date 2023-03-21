Gomes is batting .286 in Cactus League action with three home runs across 12 games.
Gomes is having a productive spring, while fellow catcher Tucker Barnhart has gone just 2-for-21 to date. The veteran backstops figure to split catching duties this season with Willson Contreras now in St. Louis, though Gomes may be pulling ahead slightly with his superior performance at the plate. He won't be the most exciting fantasy option, but Gomes has had his moments in the past when he's seen consistent playing time, including hitting 14 home runs as recently as 2021.