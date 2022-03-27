Gomes went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Padres.
Gomes is off to a bit of a slow start this spring, as he's batting just .143 through six Cactus League games, but the veteran should be just fine for the regular season. He is expected to serve as the backup to Willson Contreras at catcher, though the Cubs could trade the latter at some point this year, which would presumably open up more playing time for Gomes. As it stands, the 34-year-old likely won't see enough playing time to make much of a fantasy impact.