Gomes went 3-for-4 with two homers, two RBI, three runs scored and one steal in Friday's victory over the Dodgers.

Gomes is now slugging .533 on the season after this powerful performance. While the 35-year-old veteran has never been an exceptional home run hitter (his career-high is 21), he could help the Cubs offense be more dynamic if he stays hot. The catcher will need to prove that this wasn't a mirage, however, as he hasn't hit double-digit homers in a season since 2019 (12 with the Nationals).