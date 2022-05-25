The Cubs placed Gomes on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left oblique strain, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Gomes was positioned for an uptick in playing time after top backstop Willson Contreras (hamstring) was on the bench for a third straight game in Tuesday's 11-4 win over the Reds, but Gomes' own injury ultimately proved to be a longer-term concern than Contreras'. P.J. Higgins will pick up another start behind the plate Wednesday in Cincinnati while Contreras continues to heal up, but the Cubs' decision not to call up another catcher in a corresponding move suggests that Contreras' injury remains a day-to-day issue.