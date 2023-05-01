site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Yan Gomes: Leaves with potential injury
RotoWire Staff
Gomes left Monday's game against the Nationals with a potential injury, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Gomes was hit in the helmet in the bottom of the first on the backswing of Jeimer Candelario. Tucker Barnhardt has replaced Gomes behind the plate.
