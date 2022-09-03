Gomes went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 8-0 loss to the Cardinals.
Gomes isn't known for speed -- this was just the sixth steal of his major-league career, which spans 11 seasons. It was his first theft since 2020. Even if he wanted to run more, he hasn't afforded himself many opportunities. His .247 on-base percentage is his lowest since 2016, and he's batting just .219 with six home runs, 20 RBI and 19 runs scored through 227 plate appearances. Gomes should continue to fill in as the Cubs' top catcher while Willson Contreras deals with a lingering ankle injury.