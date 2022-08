Gomes is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

Willson Contreras is behind the plate Wednesday and Rafael Ortega is getting a turn as the Cubs' designated hitter, closing off both of Gomes' avenues to starting roles. Though the Cubs' decision not to deal Contreras ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline is a negative development for Gomes' playing-time outlook, Gomes should still be in line for at least a handful of starts per week.