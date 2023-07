Gomes is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.

Tucker Barnhart will draw the starting nod behind the plate for the series opener in Milwaukee after Gomes caught all 10 innings of the Cubs' 8-6 loss to the Guardians on Sunday night. Gomes continues to be hurt by the Cubs rostering three backstops; all of Gomes, Barnhart and Miguel Amaya have picked up starts at catcher within the past five games.