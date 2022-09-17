site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Yan Gomes: On bench Saturday
Gomes isn't starting Saturday against Colorado.
Gomes is getting a day off after he went 2-for-11 with a double, three RBI, a run and a stolen base over the last three games. P.J. Higgins will start behind the plate and bat fifth.
