Cubs' Yan Gomes: Out of lineup
RotoWire Staff
Gomes will sit Saturday against Minnesota.
Gomes returned from a concussion Wednesday and went 4-for-8 with a homer, two walks and three RBI across a pair of starts. Tucker Barnhart will take over behind the plate Saturday.
