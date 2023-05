Gomes was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list Wednesday, retroactive to May 2, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Gomes ultimately failed to pass through concussion protocol after taking a backswing to the head in Monday's series opener against the Nationals. Miguel Amaya was called up Tuesday and will share time behind the plate with Tucker Barnhart until Gomes is cleared to return to the Cubs' active roster.