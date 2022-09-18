Gomes went 3-for-4 with a home run and three total RBI in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Rockies.

Gomes accounted for half of the Cubs' six hits. Two of those gave them their only scoring plays in the game -- a two-run single in the third inning and a solo shot in the sixth, both off Rockies starter Ryan Feltner. Gomes continues to see most of the starts at catcher with Willson Contreras (ankle) out, with P.J. Higgins holding down a backup role. This was Gomes' third multi-hit effort in September, a month in which he's hit .378 (14-for-37) with two long balls and eight RBI. He's up to a .242/.270/.375 slash line with eight homers, 28 RBI, 22 runs scored and two stolen bases through 78 contests overall.