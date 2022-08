Gomes went 0-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Cardinals.

Despite failing to record a hit, Gomes contributed with four combined runs and RBI Wednesday. The backup catcher now has 37 combined runs and RBI in 64 games played this season. With Willson Contreras still playing almost every day, Gomes only holds value in deep two-catcher leagues where counting stats are most valued.