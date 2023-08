Gomes went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's loss to the Reds.

Gomes extended his hitting streak to nine games as his resurgent season continues. The veteran is now batting .286 with a .785 OPS. By comparison, Gomes batted just .235 with a .625 OPS last year. Due to his strong play, the 36-year-old should remain locked in as the Cubs' clear No. 1 catcher, ahead of Miguel Amaya and Tucker Barnhart.