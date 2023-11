The Cubs exercised Gomes' $6 million club option for 2024 on Sunday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Gomes has been a steady hand behind the plate for Chicago over the past two years, and he'll be back again for a third season. The 36-year-old had a .723 OPS last year in 116 games following the departure of Willson Contreras, and he'll likely open 2024 as the Cubs' top catcher.