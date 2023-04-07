site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Yan Gomes: Remains out after postponement
RotoWire Staff
Gomes will sit Friday versus the Rangers.
Gomes will be on the bench for a second straight game Friday as the Cubs launch their series against Texas. Tucker Barnhart will draw another start behind the plate and bat ninth in the series opener.
