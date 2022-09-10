site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Yan Gomes: Retreats to bench
RotoWire Staff
Sep 10, 2022
Gomes isn't starting Saturday against the Giants.
Gomes went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer, a walk and a strikeout during Friday's win over San Francisco, but he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. P.J. Higgins is starting at catcher and batting sixth.
