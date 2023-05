Gomes went 3-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 10-4 win over the Cardinals.

Gomes missed a little over a week due to a concussion, but he returned to the lineup with a bang. The veteran catcher is now batting a robust .324, which would be a new career high, with six home runs and 15 RBI in 20 games. Tucker Barnhart is also in the mix, though Gomes should see the larger share of playing time with the way he's been hitting.