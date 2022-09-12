site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-yan-gomes-riding-pine-monday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' Yan Gomes: Riding pine Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gomes isn't in the lineup Monday against the Mets.
Gomes went 0-for-3 during Sunday's loss to the Giants and will head to the bench for the third time in the last five games. P.J. Higgins is starting at catcher and batting seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read